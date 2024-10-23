Watch CBS News
Chicago woman charged in Southwest Side shooting

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged with shooting another woman on the city's Southwest Side.

Cynthia Garcia, 24, was arrested and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Chicago police said that Garcia was arrested on Sunday around 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of West 63rd Street.

She was identified as the person who shot and wounded a 25-year-old woman in the 4100 block of West 47th Street in Archer Heights about an hour earlier.

It was not clear what led to the shooting.

Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

