Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, 2 to 4 inches of snow possible

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A Winer Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. as snow falls throughout the morning Wednesday. 

The advisory extends until midnight for Indiana. 

The most significant snowfall for the Chicago area happens between the early morning and mid day, but light snow will continue into the evening. Bursts of snow that can deliver a rate of a half inch to an inch per hour.

The Chicago area can expect 2 to 4 inches and Northwest Indiana will see closer to 4 to 6 inches of snow. 

Wednesday morning commuters will be impacted by falling snow causing low visibility and slick road conditions.  

Here's what you can expect...

2 a.m. to 4 a.m.: Increasing snow from south to north.

4 a.m. to 6 a.m.: Widespread snow, some accumulation on roads.

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Widespread snow… Accumulation on roads + morning traffic, may trigger a lot of travel issues.

10 a.m. to Noon: Snow remains persistent in Chicago. Some heavier bursts will be possible thanks to lake enhancement.

Noon to 4 p.m.: Decreasing coverage of snow. Afternoon & evening rush will be much smoother than the morning.

With temperatures running on the warm side, in the mid 30s, this will be a heavy wet snow.  

More snow showers are expected Thursday morning before temperatures drop heading into the weekend. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on January 25, 2023 / 5:50 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

