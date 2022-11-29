Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday.
It is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city.
You cannot park in the zones from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.
It's to ensure those roads stay clear for snow plows and emergency vehicles.
Make sure you to attention to those signs. The parking ban ends April 1st.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.