Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday
Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Warning: Chicago's winter overnight parking ban starts Thursday.

It is enforced regardless of snow on 107 miles of main streets throughout the city.

You cannot park in the zones from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

 It's to ensure those roads stay clear for snow plows and emergency vehicles.

Make sure you to attention to those signs. The parking ban ends April 1st. 

First published on November 29, 2022 / 6:54 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

