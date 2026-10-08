What time is the White Sox game today? Fans ready to bounce after loss to Cleveland in ALDS Game 3

All eyes were back on Rate Field on Thursday as the Chicago White Sox were set to take on the Cleveland Guardians for Game 4 of the American League Division Series.

The postseason for the White Sox is perfect no more. It came to a screeching halt on Thursday, as the Sox lost to the Guardians 9-3.

Jo Adell and José Ramírez powered Cleveland with a pair of two-out triples. Adell's three-run triple gave Cleveland a 4-1 lead in the third inning. Ramírez's three-bagger drove in Travis Bazzana and Patrick Bailey for a 7-3 advantage in the eighth.

But the White Sox remained steadfast in their belief that they can win the division, even after the loss.

"Today has nothing to do with tomorrow. Nothing," White Sox catcher Kyle Teel said. "We come ready to go like we always do tomorrow."

Chicago won its first four games in a surprising postseason appearance after going 60-102 last year. It was backed by a frenzied crowd of 40,590 for the franchise's first home playoff game since 2021, but there wasn't much for the fans to cheer in the final innings.

The White Sox struck out 19 times and went 2 for 11 with runners in position. Their bullpen faltered after coming up big during their fast postseason start.

"I think there was some stuff we could have played better, but they played good, too," left-hander Hagen Smith said. "It's a good team, and we'll come back tomorrow and fight."

On Thursday evening, there is still another shot at clinching a series at home for the first time in 120 years.

What time is the White Sox game today?

The White Sox vs. Guardians game moved to prime time after the New York Yankees lost to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night in a 4-3 game. Game 4 of the ALDS is now at 7 p.m. CDT.

While fans are ever-faithful that the Sox can clinch at home, if Game 5 is needed it will be played in Cleveland Saturday, also at 7 p.m. CDT.

White Sox haven't clinched at home in over a century

The White Sox have made the postseason numerous times since then, of course, and have won the World Series twice — in 1917 and 2005. But ever since the White Sox beat the Cubs in the World Series (yes, that actually happened) in 1906, they have only ever clinched playoff series on the road.

For perspective, old Comiskey Park — the long-ago-demolished stadium that evokes memories of an old different Chicago for many — would not be built yet for four years in 1906. The White Sox played at the last of three stadiums called South Side Park about half a mile away.

Meanwhile, despite their loss on Wednesday night, the Sox still have plenty of confidence — and so do their fans.

"Anxious. Anxious, but hopeful," said a White Sox fan named Ernie. "I was in these same seats in '05, so I'm hoping for a repeat, but this time, they'll clinch at home."

The fact that the pope is a White Sox fan for the first time ever is not lost on fans either.

"It's surreal — a pope from Chicago. You'd never forget it," said Anthony Skokal. "It's brought the city together in many ways, and hopefully, it'll continue to be that way."

More than 40,000 fans packed into Rate Field on Wednesday night. Even though the White Sox lost, they are still leading the American League Division Series against Cleveland two games to one.

To our east, the New York Yankees are out of the playoffs after they lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Thus, the White Sox will play Tampa Bay once they head to the National League Championship Series. That's right — when, not if.

Tens of thousands will be back at Rate Field on Thursday evening for Game 4.