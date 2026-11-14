Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago White Sox Charities held annual holiday garage sale at Rate Field

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago White Sox Charities fans got the chance to own some gear and memorabilia during the team's annual holiday garage sale on Saturday morning.

The cashless event held at Rate Field offered items from the team's 2026 season, including jerseys, 2026 promotional giveaways, mystery autographed baseballs, Momentum street banners, and —get this —game-used dirt from the club's American League Division Series games at Rate Field. 

The money from the sold items benefited the Chicago White Sox Charities and supported the mission to "make Chicago a better place to live, work and play beyond the diamond."

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue