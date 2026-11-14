Chicago White Sox Charities held annual holiday garage sale at Rate Field

Chicago White Sox Charities fans got the chance to own some gear and memorabilia during the team's annual holiday garage sale on Saturday morning.

The cashless event held at Rate Field offered items from the team's 2026 season, including jerseys, 2026 promotional giveaways, mystery autographed baseballs, Momentum street banners, and —get this —game-used dirt from the club's American League Division Series games at Rate Field.

The money from the sold items benefited the Chicago White Sox Charities and supported the mission to "make Chicago a better place to live, work and play beyond the diamond."