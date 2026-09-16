Chicago's West Town makes list of Coolest Neighborhoods in the World

Time Out magazine released their list of the World's Coolest Neighborhoods, and one of Chicago's cracked the top 20.

Topping the list overall was Jongno 3-ga in Seoul, South Korean, a "maze of narrow alleys" filled with street food, independent craft workshops, jewelry studios and bars.

The L'Ocean District in Rabat, Morocco and Neos Kosmos in Athens, Greece, round out the top three.

Only four U.S. neighborhoods made the list and while Los Angeles's Chinatown may rank highest in fourth place, Chicago's West Town neighborhood made the top 20 at number 18.

The magazine defined West Town as spanning from the Chicago River to the east and Kedzie Street to the west, between Division to the north and Hubbard to the south, and encompassing the Noble Square, East Village and Ukrainian Village neighborhoods. They praised it for its culinary, art and cultural scenes, and said it's known for honoring its history while constantly reinventing itself.

New York City' Financia District ranked in the 28th spot, while the Distillery District in Lexington, Kentucky rounded out American showing at number 40.