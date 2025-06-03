Man taken into custody after stabbing on Chicago's West Side

A man was taken into custody after a stabbing on Chicago's West Side on Monday night, Chicago police said.

Around 10:25 p.m., Chicago police said a 40-year-old man got into a verbal fight with another man, in the 4700 block of West Fulton Street. Police said the fight got physical, and the other man took out a knife and stabbed the 40-year-old man in the chest.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

The other man with the knife, who stayed on the scene, was taken into custody, police confirmed.

Police said charges are pending.