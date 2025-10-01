2 injured in separate shootings a minute apart on Chicago's West Side

Two people were injured just a minute apart in separate shootings on Chicago's West Side on Tuesday night.

North Lawndale

Police said a 33-year-old man was in his car when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him multiple times, in the 3000 block of West Roosevelt.

The shooting took place across from Douglass Park.

Police said the victim drove himself to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

Garfield Park

Police said a 33-year-old man was outside, in the 100 block of North Keeler Avenue, when he was shot in both legs multiple times.

The man was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.