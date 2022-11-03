Residents feeling helpless after mass shooting that wounded 14 people on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two nights after a mass shooting left 14 people wounded on the city's West Side, residents are angry, scared, and in some cases feeling helpless.

They want to know – does anybody care? Do the police care? And how can something that seems so broken be fixed?

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, a vigil was held Wednesday night at Polk Street and California Avenue in Lawndale – where the shooting happened on Halloween night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown were all in attendance for the vigil – which was held in front of a mural by Chicago artist Myron Laban.

Using a walker, one of the 14 victims who was shot Halloween night returned to the same corner where she and her family members were injured. Ms. Patterson is just out of the hospital recovering from gunshot wounds.

"I'm hurt, and I'm angry. I'm frustrated the kids have to go through this," Patterson said, "and they're traumatized."

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California and Polk. A vigil and balloon release had just been held for a woman who died of natural causes when a gunfire erupted from a car. It all happened within a matter of seconds.

A total of 14 people were shot – including three children, ages 3, 11, and 17. A 15th victim was hit by a car while trying to get away from the shooting.

Patterson explained the fear this has placed in everyone – but especially the children who were shot.

"My little cousin had to go to surgery, and he kept saying: 'Mama, I don't want go because, I'm going to die. I'm going to die,'" she said. "How do you comfort? How do you make it stop?"

Patterson is asking questions on the minds of so many across Chicago – especially in this West Side community. At the vigil, Lightfoot, Brown, and city aldermen joined community pastors, insisting they will find the people responsible for causing the 14 members of one family pain – and leaving others in fear.

"You can run, but you cannot hide from the Chicago Police Department," Supt. Brown said.

"We are complicit if we do not speak up and don't provide the information so that these family can start to heal," Mayor Lightfoot said.

And while the support is welcome, many – including those injured – doubt the genuineness of some in the crowd.

"They're out here now because of the media, you know?" Patterson said. "So yeah, this all for show and tell."

Patterson also had a message for the shooters who may still be in the community.

"How can you sleep at night?" she said. "So it's OK to go and hurt other people – to hurt kids and women? When is that OK? When has that ever been OK?"

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza talked earlier Wednesday with another Patterson family relative who was also shot.

"You got kids out there - kids were shot," she said. "Like, what makes a person even want to come outside when you see women and kids standing outside - and this is what you do?"

Also earlier Wednesday, faith and community leaders also gathered in support of the victims of the shooting. They emphasized that trauma support is available.

A plea has been issued for the gunman to surrender – and if someone know who may be responsible, police are reminding the community there is a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone who submits at tip can remain anonymous.