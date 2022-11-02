Community leaders gather to support victims of Lawndale drive-by shooting that left 14 injured, including 3 children

CHICAGO (CBS) – Faith and community leaders in the Lawndale community gathered following Monday night's mass shooting on Polk and California.

This comes as the search for the shooters continues.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports from Lawndale with what they had to say.

Those who spoke Wednesday wanted to make it clear that they stand with the victims of the shooting and that trauma support is available.

We've heard from Congressman Danny Davis, a representative with the Illinois Department of Human Services among others about the trauma shootings like this can have on a community and the services available to victims.

Wednesday morning we've learned 10 of the 15 wounded in Monday's shooting remain hospitalized.

We've also learned that some of them were gathered outside for a vigil for a cancer victim when two people in a car drove by and started shooting.

14 people were shot - including three children. A 15th victim was hit by a car while trying to get away from the shooting.

We also heard from a pastor this morning whose church is just a few blocks from Polk and California where the shooting happened.

He says it's time for more than just talk.

"We need men and women to take accountability of your own community. There's only so much that CPD can do, there's only so much outsiders can do. If you don't take a stand in your own community, that can be your son, that can be your daughter. That can be your mother, your grandmother, your grandfather, your uncle. This is a travesty," said Pastor Cornelius Parks, Good Hope Freewill Baptist Church.

There are still no arrests or indications of a motive behind the shooting.