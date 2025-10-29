Watch CBS News
Woman stabbed while taking out trash in West Ridge

A woman was stabbed while taking out the trash in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood early Wednesday morning. 

Just before 1:30 a.m., police said the 65-year-old woman was behind her building in the 6200 block of North Fairfield Avenue when a man wearing all black came up and attacked her. 

Police said the woman was cut on the head and arm. 

She was taken to a local hospital in good condition. 

No arrests have been made. 

Area Three detectives are investigating. 

