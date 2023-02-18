Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb before rain returns

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmup continues for the Chicago area, and there are several dry days ahead. 

Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 36 degrees. 

Low temperatures Feb. 18, 2023
Low temperatures Feb. 18, 2023 CBS
High temperatures Feb. 19, 2023
High temperatures Feb. 19, 2023 CBS

Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies as well, and high temperatures will reach 49 degrees. 

Expect temperatures in the 40s through Thursday. Rain returns Wednesday, followed by a windy Thursday. 

Day planner Feb. 19, 2023
Day planner Feb. 19, 2023 CBS
7-day forecast Feb. 18, 2023
7-day forecast CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on February 18, 2023 / 4:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.