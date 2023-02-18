Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb before rain returns
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A warmup continues for the Chicago area, and there are several dry days ahead.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 36 degrees.
Sunday will bring partly cloudy skies as well, and high temperatures will reach 49 degrees.
Expect temperatures in the 40s through Thursday. Rain returns Wednesday, followed by a windy Thursday.
