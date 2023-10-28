Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 8 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed and eight others were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 51.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 51-year-old woman was exiting a vehicle in the 9200 block of South Manistee Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Friday when she suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen by an unknown offender.

She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

A man fired multiple shots at a ship after being escorted off at Navy Pier Saturday morning.

Police say around 12:20 a.m., the man was arguing with a known woman on a ship that was un-boarding, in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue. Security staff escorted him off, but he returned moments later and fired shots toward the ship.

A 31-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

There is no active threat. A spokesperson from Navy Pier said authorities are aware of the man and his vehicle.

A mass shooting near Hanson Park left four people hurt Saturday morning.

Police say a group was leaving a gathering around 12:47 a.m., in the 2000 block of North Lorel Avenue, when an unknown car driving northbound approached, and someone inside fired multiple shots in the crowd's direction.

A woman, 18, was shot in the right leg and left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 27-year-old man was also struck in the right leg and left thigh. Both were taken to Stroger in good condition.

The fourth victim, a 19-year-old man, was shot in the left ankle and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Saturday

At 1:20 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Campbell, a man, 26, was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and self-transported to Holly Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 1:40 a.m. in the 120,000 block of South Halsted, officers responding to a shots fired call saw a vehicle that came to a stop at a parking lot and found a man, 40s, bleeding. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the left armpit and one to the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 2:13 a.m. in the 2000 block of West 52nd Place, officers responding to a shots fired call in the area found a man, 18, laying on the ground and bleeding. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the upper chest and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. The victim was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

At 3:58 a.m. in the 100 block of West Hubburd Street, a man, 30, was walking on the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached and an unknown person fired shots. The victim was shot in the right hand, wrist, left arm, and buttocks and taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

This is a developing story.