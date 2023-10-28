Watch CBS News
Chicago shooting: Woman hurt after man shoots at ship at Navy Pier

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 31-year-old woman is recovering after being shot at Navy Pier Saturday morning.

The shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue.

Police say an unknown man was in an argument with a known woman on a ship that was un-boarding. Security staff escorted the man off the ship when he returned moments later and fired multiple shots toward the ship.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the left knee and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

There is no active threat at Navy Pier, police said.

No one is in custody.

Area 3 detectives were investigating. 

