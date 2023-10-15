Chicago Weekend Shootings: 1 killed, 6 injured

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person is dead and six others are injured following weekend shootings across the city of Chicago as of Saturday evening. The ages of the victims range from 22 to 72.

In the first shooting of the weekend a 23-year-old man was shot in the face. It happened near the alley in the 4100 block of South Archer around 7:30 p.m. Friday. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and initially reported in critical condition.

Then Saturday afternoon a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of South 24th Street. Police say he was near the sidewalk around 4:42 p.m. when he was shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai.

Around that same time two people were shot at a funeral home in Gage Park. Police were questioning two people Saturday evening. It happened just before 5 p.m. at Emmanuel's Chapel.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were shot. The man was struck in the arm and was transported to the Mount Sinai Hospital. He was initially reported in fair condition. The woman was struck in the leg, arm and side and walk transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was initially reported in good condition.

Also on Saturday afternoon a security guard was left in critical condition after a shooting near the CTA Red Line. According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim, whose age is not known, was in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street around 4:25 p.m. Saturday when a male shot him in the neck and then fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. It was not immediately clear where the security guard is employed. Responding officers took a suspect into custody in an alley in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Charges were pending Saturday night.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: