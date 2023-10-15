Two shot at Gage Park funeral home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are questioning two people after a shooting at a funeral home in the Gage Park neighborhood Saturday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at Emmanuel's Chapel near 51st and Western.

Police say a 32-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were shot. The man was struck in the arm and was transported to the Mount Sinai Hospital. He was initially reported in fair condition. The woman was struck in the leg, arm and side and walk transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center. She was initially reported in good condition.

Two persons of interest were taken in for questioning, and a vehicle was recovered in the 4200 block of West Gladys.