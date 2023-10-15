Security guard shot near CTA Red Line on South Side; suspect in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A security guard is in critical condition after a shooting near the CTA Red Line.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the victim, whose age is not known, was in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street around 4:25 p.m. Saturday when a male shot him in the neck and then fled from the scene.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. It was not immediately clear where the security guard is employed.

Responding officers took a suspect into custody in the 7900 block of South Michigan in an alley in the 7900 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Red Line trains were running Saturday afternoon but stopping at 79th due to the police investigation. Shuttle buses were available to provide connecting service through the affected area, CTA officials said.