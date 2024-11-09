1 killed, 8 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and eight others were hurt in shootings during Veterans Day weekend across the city as of Saturday, according to Chicago police.

The ages of the victims range from 24 to 68.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 24-year-old woman was traveling in a vehicle around 7 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Loomis Street when someone fired multiple gunshots in her direction from an unknown area. The woman was hit in her right hand, and the vehicle was damaged by gunfire.

She was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Later in the evening, around 9:30 p.m., another woman, 30, was driving a vehicle in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when she drove past four unknown males on the sidewalk, one of which fired gunshots at the victim's vehicle, hitting her in the hand.

She was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

At 11:12 p.m. in the 2300 block of West Marquette Road, a 54-year-old woman was a passenger in a vehicle when an unknown male standing in the street began firing gunshots at the vehicle. The woman was hit in the leg and taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 12:03 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Phillips, a 33-year-old man was in an argument that turned into a fight with a 42-year-old man, who pulled out a handgun and shot the victim in the abdomen. The victim was treated by fire crews and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The 42-year-old was taken into custody and was taken to Jackson Park Hospital to be checked out for minor injuries in good condition.

At 12:43 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue, a 33-year-old man was standing in the rear of a residence when he heard gunshots and realized he was shot in the eye. He was transported to Mt. Sinai and is listed in fair condition.

At 1:43 a.m. in the 7800 block of South Bennett Avenue, a man, 37, was arguing with a woman when a vehicle pulled up alongside, and a male from inside fired shots at the victim, hitting him in the leg. The gunman left the scene. The victim was taken to U of C in fair condition.



At 2:06 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Hamlin, a 55-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he heard a gunshot and realized he was shot in the left hip. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

At 3:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of North California Avenue, a 35-year-old man was arguing with someone in a red sedan, who proceeded to fire a shot at the victim, hitting him in the right leg. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition.

At 3:25 a.m. in the 8400 block of South May Street, a witness told police she was inside her home when she heard gunshots coming from outside. She went outside to discover a 68-year-old man on the ground, unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he died.



Check back for updates.