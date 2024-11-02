Chicago weekend shootings leaves 6 hurt, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least six people were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday.

The ages of the victims range from 18 to 45.

In the first shooting of the weekend, an 18-year-old man was standing outside just before 7 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Princeton Avenue when he was shot at by an unknown person traveling in a white sedan. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the torso and is listed in fair condition.

About an hour later, a 33-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were standing outside just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of West 87th Street when they were shot at by an unidentified male who then fled the scene.

The woman suffered one gunshot wound to the abdomen, and the man suffered two gunshot wounds to the arm and one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victims self-transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, around 11:35 p.m., a 45-year-old man was standing outside on the porch in the rear of a residence in the 300 block of South Campbell Avenue when he was shot at by someone who then fled the scene on foot.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 3:41 a.m. in the 1600 block of West 62nd Street, a 23-year-old man was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle when he was shot at by an unidentified offender who was standing on the street. The victim was shot in the torso and was taken to U of C in good condition.

At 3:45 p.m., a 33-year-old man got into a quarrel with a woman he knew in the 12100 block of South Normal Avenue in West Pullman, and the quarrel turned physical. The woman took out a gun and fired shots, leaving the man with a graze wound to the neck. The woman ran off, while the victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.