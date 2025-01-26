1 dead, 11 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and 11 other people were hurt in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 53.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 15-year-old boy suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left leg while inside a residence in the 3000 block of West Jackson Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The next shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when a 17-year-old boy was walking outside in the 7300 block of North Ridge Boulevard. He was shot at by an unknown person who was traveling in a gray SUV.

The teen suffered one gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in fair condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 8 a.m. in the 10500 block of South Cottage Grove, a male victim, 28, was discovered inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the facial area and was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition. A handgun was recovered from the inside of the vehicle.

At 6:16 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Prairie Avenue, a 47-year-old man drove to the above location and related he had been shot while driving. The victim was hit in his back and thigh and twice in his right arm. The victim was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 9:49 p.m. in the 5900 block of South Michigan Avenue, a 19-year-old man was walking in the alley when he heard gunshots and suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Fire crews arrived on the scene to treat the victim and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.



Shootings from Sunday

At 12:26 a.m., in an unknown location, officers responded to a call of a person shot at an area hospital. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 29-year-old man who was uncooperative. The victim suffered a gunshot graze wound to the head and was in good condition.

At 2:07 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Street, officers responded to a call of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old man on the sidewalk with two gunshot wounds to the right leg. Fire crews treated him at the scene and took him to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

At 3:08 a.m. in the 1400 block of Eat 72nd Street, a 46-year-old woman was inside her residence when a bullet came through her window and struck her in the head. The victim was treated by fire crews, who took her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

At 6:19 a.m. in the 300 block of East 50th Street, a 53-year-old man was standing near an alley when he was approached by an unknown offender who produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim—hitting him in the leg. The victim self-transported to Providence Hospital in good condition.

At 12:10 p.m. in the 13100 block of South Corliss Avenue, police said three male teens were inside a residence and were shot

Unless otherwise noted, no arrests were made in either shooting.

Check back for updates.