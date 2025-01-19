1 dead, 10 hurt in Chicago weekend shootings, according to police

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in weekend shootings across the city as of Sunday afternoon. The ages of the victims range from 19 to 41.

Shootings from Friday

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 29-year-old man was shot in his shoulder just before 10 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Racine Avenue.

He was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition and was uncooperative with details.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

Shootings from Saturday

At 1:54 a.m. in the 6000 block of West Belden Avenue, two men, 25 and 29, were outside walking when an unidentified offender shot at them. The 25-year-old was hit in the head and was taken to Loyola Hospital, where he died. The 29-year-old was hit once in the back and shoulder and was in good condition at Christ Hospital. Further investigation revealed that the offender may have been traveling in a red vehicle at the time of the incident.

At 12:45 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, a 38-year-old man, while inside his residence, was approached by three unknown male offenders who went to his front door. The offenders displayed firearms and made entry into the residence. While inside, the offenders demanded personal property. The offenders battered the victim and took property, before leaving one of the offenders fired a gunshot in the victim's direction. The victim was hit in his right calf. The offenders fled on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to The University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

At 9:39 p.m. in the 5800 block of West Madison Street, two 37-year-old men were sitting in a parked vehicle when they were shot at by an unidentified offender who fled the scene. One of the men was hit in the leg and was taken to Loyola Hospital in good condition. The second suffered a graze wound to the leg and refused to go to the hospital.



At 9:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Stewart Avenue, a 19-year-old man was outside walking when an unidentified male offender exited a silver vehicle. The victim began to flee the scene on foot, and the male offender fired a shot, striking the victim on the arm. The victim was taken to Insight Hospital in good condition. Preliminary investigation indicates the offender may have attempted a robbery.

At 11:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Laramie Avenue, a 25-year-old woman and a male victim were traveling in a vehicle when they heard shots fired. The male driver accelerated the vehicle in an attempt to flee the scene. The woman was taken to Loretto Hospital with a gunshot to the arm in good condition. The male victim suffered a graze wound to the head and is in good condition at Illinois Masonic. The victims related to officers that they observed a group of people outside when the incident occurred.

Shootings from Sunday

At 1:43 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Central Avenue



At 3:46 a.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street, a 41-year-old male victim was outside when an unidentified male offender shot at him after an argument. The male offender was last seen fleeing the scene in a black vehicle. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.