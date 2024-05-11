Person shot to death during argument on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old man was shot and killed during an argument on the city's South Side early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of South State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Chicago police said the victim and an unknown male were involved in an argument that turned into a fight. The offender pulled out a firearm and shot the victim, striking him in the chest. He was pronounced dead.

The offender fled northbound from the scene in an SUV.

Area 1 detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.