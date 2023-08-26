Chicago weekend shootings: 1 dead, 8-year-old among 12 hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) -- At least one person was killed, and 12 others, including an 8-year-old boy, were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago. The ages of the victims range from 8 to 59.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old woman and an 8-year-old boy were struck by gunfire in the 4100 block of West Adams Street just after 8 p.m. Friday.

Police responded to the scene where they found the woman with a graze wound to the ankle and the boy with a graze wound to the leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The victims were outside when the incident occurred and were unable to provide further details of the incident.

Later that evening around 9:24 p.m., officers responded to a person shot, in the 4100 block of South Richmond Street, and found a 20-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

The victim was walking through an alley when she was shot at by an unidentified male offender who fled the scene on foot. She was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Minutes later, around 9:49 p.m., A 41-year-old man was walking outside when he was shot at by a male offender who fled the scene, in the 7800 block of South Carpenter Street. The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

An investigation is underway after two women were shot during a White Sox game at Guaranteed Field, located in the 300 block of West 35th Street, around 7:25 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said a 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition. A 26-year-old woman also suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and refused medical attention.

The shooting happened in the 162 section as the Sox played against the Oakland Athletics which wrapped up around 9:30 p.m., and was played without interruption.

The incident did lead to the cancellation of a Vanilla Ice concert that was set to take place afterward.

The shooting is still under investigation.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:37 p.m. Friday, in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, officers responded to a person shot and found a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh. The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The victim related to officers that the unidentified male offender who shot him fled the scene on foot.

At 3:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 7600 block of South Carpenter Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the rear. The victim was inside a residence when gunfire pierced the front window and struck the victim. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago in critical condition.

At 3:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of East 74th Street, police responded to a person shot and found a 48-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition. The victim related to the officers that an unidentified male offender shot at him from a black sedan before fleeing the scene.

At 3:59 a.m. Saturday, in the 2500 block of West Monroe, a 30-year-old man was found by police with a gunshot wound to the chin and ankle. The victim was transported to Stroger in critical condition and was later pronounced dead. The victim was unable to provide details of the incident and there is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.

At 5:38 a.m. Saturday, in the 5800 block of South Whipple Street, a man and woman of unknown age were outside when they heard a shot and then felt pain. The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her backside and was taken to U of C, where her condition was stabilized. The man suffered a gunshot wound to his left arm and chest and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

At 11:38 a.m. Saturday, in the 1400 block of East 67th Street, a man, 59, was outside when he was approached by an offender who began to fire shots in his direction. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to U of C, where his condition was stabilized.

This is a developing story.