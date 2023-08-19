Chicago weekend shootings: 3 killed, 18 wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Three people were killed, and 18 others were hurt in weekend shootings as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 28.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 20-year-old man was shot while inside a car, in the 1800 block of West Pershing Road in McKinley Park.

Chicago police said around 7:48 p.m., the victim was approached by a gray-in-color Acura and an occupant from inside fired shots.

The victim was struck in the leg before crashing into a nearby wall. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

The offending vehicle fled from the scene.

About a minute later, a 16-year-old boy was shot in the 4400 block of South Lavergne Avenue in Garfield Ridge.

The teen, identified as Khaaliq Willams by the Medical Examiner's Office, was near a sidewalk when he was struck in the body multiple times by gunfire. He was taken in critical condition to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he later died.

Less than an hour later from that shooting, another teen, a 14-year-old boy, was struck by gunfire, in the 6400 block of South Parnell Avenue in Englewood around 8:20 p.m.

He too was near a sidewalk when he was shot in the foot. The victim was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Two people were shot in the 11000 block of South State Street around 8:31 p.m.

Police said a 28-year-old man and another male of unknown age were near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire. The unknown male was struck to the hip and backside and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 28-year-man was struck in the arm and self-transported to Rush Hospital in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 10:16 p.m. Friday, in the 7100 block of Winchester Avenue, officers responded to a person shot in the area and found a man, 18 with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The victim was very uncooperative with police about the incident and refused to answer any questions and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 9:56 p.m. Friday, in the 4300 block of West Maypole Avenue, a man, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle when someone unknown fired shots into the vehicle. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen, cheek, and head and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead a short time later.

At 11:35 p.m. Friday, in the 2700 block of North Hoyne, A man, 35, was in an argument with an unknown offender who approached in a grey sedan. They both produced handguns and exchanged gunfire and the victim was struck in the abdomen. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

At 11:50 p.m. Friday, in the 3500 block of West 13th Place, a group of individuals were at a large gathering

At 12:47 a.m. Saturday, in the 2400 block of South Christiana Avenue, a man, 19, was walking on the street when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim sustained a graze wound to the right ear and was taken to Mt Sinai in good condition.

At 1:05 a.m. Saturday, in the 4000 block of South Prairie Avenue, officers responded to a shots fired call and found a 32-year-old man on the street unresponsive and bleeding. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the face and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

At 1:16 a.m. Saturday, in the 2200 block of West 19th Street, a 24-year-old man was standing on the street when a black sedan approached and someone unknown fired shots. The victim was very uncooperative with police about the incident and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

At 1:27 a.m. Saturday, in the 3700 block of West 56th Place, a 17-year-old girl was walking in the alley when there was an exchange of gunfire in the area, and she was struck one time in the right thigh. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

At 2:12 a.m. Saturday, in the 8900 block of South Carpenter Street, a man, 34, was standing on the street when an unknown vehicle approached and someone inside fired multiple shots in their direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one on each arm and was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At 3:54 a.m. Saturday, in the 5300 block of South California Avenue, a 26-year-old man was walking outside when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left leg. The victim self-transported himself to Mt. Sinai and was treated for a gunshot wound to the left knee.

At 4:50 a.m. Saturday, in the 7500 block of South Stoney Island, a 26-year-old man was dropped off at the above location. The victim refused to give officers any information. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to both biceps and the right hand. His condition has been stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital.

In the 100 block of West 109th Place at 12:54 p.m. Saturday, a 26-year-old man was on the sidewalk when he suffered a gunshot wound to the head by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.



This is a developing story.