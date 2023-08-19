Watch CBS News
4 hurt, 2 critically in mass shooting in North Lawndale neighborhood, police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are investigating after four people were shot, two critically in the North Lawndale neighborhood Friday night.

The shooting happened around 11:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 13th Place.

Police said a group of individuals were at a large gathering when two unknown offenders approached on foot and fired multiple shots into the crowd.

A 19-year-old man was shot six times in the left side of the body and an 18-year-old woman was struck in the upper back. Both were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The third victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and one to the left arm and was also taken to Mt Sinai in good condition. Another boy of the same age was shot twice in the backside and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No arrests were made. 

First published on August 19, 2023 / 7:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

