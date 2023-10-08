Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 9 others hurt

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 61.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a 43-year-old man was killed in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Police said around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of South Carpenter Street, the victim was in the alley when he was shot in the head and cheast. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early Saturday morning officers on a routine patrol saw a man shooting in the intersection of the street near the 2300 block of South Sacraento Avenue. Officers say around 12:56 a.m., they exited their vehicle and immediately arrested the suspected shooter and recovered a rifle and handgun at the scene.

Officers then heard more gunshots fired at or near them and took cover. No one was hurt, and officers did not return fire. Area Four detectives are investigating.

Then on Saturday afternoon four people were injured in a mass shooting on the city's. North Side. In the 5000 block of North Winthrop around 12:32 p.m., the four victims were approached by at least two armed shooters.

A 26-year-old woman was struck in the face and transported to St. Francis Hospital. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 43-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and head and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center. And a 61-year-old woman was struck in the leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

All of the victims were initially reported in good condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday: