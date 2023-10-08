Chicago weekend shootings: 2 killed, 9 others hurt
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people are dead and nine others were hurt in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Saturday. The ages of the victims range from 18 to 61.
In the first shooting of the weekend, a 43-year-old man was killed in the Washington Heights neighborhood. Police said around 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of South Carpenter Street, the victim was in the alley when he was shot in the head and cheast. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Early Saturday morning officers on a routine patrol saw a man shooting in the intersection of the street near the 2300 block of South Sacraento Avenue. Officers say around 12:56 a.m., they exited their vehicle and immediately arrested the suspected shooter and recovered a rifle and handgun at the scene.
Officers then heard more gunshots fired at or near them and took cover. No one was hurt, and officers did not return fire. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Then on Saturday afternoon four people were injured in a mass shooting on the city's. North Side. In the 5000 block of North Winthrop around 12:32 p.m., the four victims were approached by at least two armed shooters.
A 26-year-old woman was struck in the face and transported to St. Francis Hospital. A 28-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and head and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 43-year-old man was struck in the shoulder and head and was transported to St. Francis Medical Center. And a 61-year-old woman was struck in the leg and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
All of the victims were initially reported in good condition.
In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:
- At 12:54 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of South Carpenter, a 52-year-old woman was arguing with a 44-year-old man inside a woman when she got out a gun and shot him. The man was struck in the hip and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Police arrested the woman and recovered a handgun, and the investigation continues.
- At 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of South Talman, officers responded to a call of a person shot to discover a 24-year-old man on the ground bleeding from the leg. He had been shot in the left thigh and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition. However, the victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions.
- At 4:28 a.m. Saturday in the 7600 block of South Lowe, a 25-year-old man was discovered bleeding on the floor of a hallway in a home. A female withness told police that a known offender ran out of the home after the shooting. The victim was shot in the chest and left arm and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
- At 10:46 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East 74th Street, a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were shot when an unknown group of people started shooting in their direction. The man suffered a graze wound and refused EMS. The woman was pronounced dead by EMS at a local hospital.
- At 11:44 a.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of South Woodlawn, an 18-year-old man was shot multiple times by an unkown person and self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital. He was then transported to Stroger Hospital.
