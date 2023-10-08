Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically hurt during argument on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man is critically hurt following a shooting in the North Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Foster Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was in an argument on the street with an unknown male who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating. 

First published on October 8, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.