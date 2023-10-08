Chicago shooting: Man shot, critically hurt during argument on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 29-year-old man is critically hurt following a shooting in the North Park neighborhood Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3:16 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Foster Avenue.

Chicago police said the victim was in an argument on the street with an unknown male who pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the neck and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.