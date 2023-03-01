Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, temperatures in the upper 50s

Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, temperatures in the upper 50s

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with breezy conditions.

Skies remain quiet through Thursday before winter weather returns. Friday brings a chance for rain initially before changing to a mix then to all snow.

Wintry weather clears late Friday night giving way to a nicer weekend.