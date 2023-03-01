Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, temperatures in the upper 50s

Watch CBS News
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns Wednesday. 

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with breezy conditions. 

Skies remain quiet through Thursday before winter weather returns.  Friday brings a chance for rain initially before changing to a mix then to all snow.

 Wintry weather clears late Friday night giving way to a nicer weekend.    

