Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunshine returns, temperatures in the upper 50s
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Sunshine returns Wednesday.
Temperatures will be in the upper 50s with breezy conditions.
Skies remain quiet through Thursday before winter weather returns. Friday brings a chance for rain initially before changing to a mix then to all snow.
Wintry weather clears late Friday night giving way to a nicer weekend.
