Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler pattern begins, gusty winds continue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will transition to a cooler pattern to start the week, but that means gusty winds will continue through Monday to usher in the cooler air.
Expect Sunday night to be windy with a few stray showers. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees.
Monday brings scattered light showers, breezy conditions and a high temperature of 72 degrees.
Expect temperatures to slowly warm back up, but a pleasant and cooler forecast is in store for much of the week. Most of the week will be dry, but rain chances tick back up Friday and Saturday.
