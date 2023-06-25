Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler pattern begins, gusty winds continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will transition to a cooler pattern to start the week, but that means gusty winds will continue through Monday to usher in the cooler air.

Expect Sunday night to be windy with a few stray showers. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees.

Monday brings scattered light showers, breezy conditions and a high temperature of 72 degrees.

Expect temperatures to slowly warm back up, but a pleasant and cooler forecast is in store for much of the week. Most of the week will be dry, but rain chances tick back up Friday and Saturday.

