Chicago First Alert Weather: Cooler pattern begins, gusty winds continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago area will transition to a cooler pattern to start the week, but that means gusty winds will continue through Monday to usher in the cooler air. 

Expect Sunday night to be windy with a few stray showers. Low temperatures will reach 65 degrees. 

Monday brings scattered light showers, breezy conditions and a high temperature of 72 degrees. 

Expect temperatures to slowly warm back up, but a pleasant and cooler forecast is in store for much of the week. Most of the week will be dry, but rain chances tick back up Friday and Saturday. 

Robb Ellis
Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

June 25, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

