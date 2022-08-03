Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties this afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2 p.m. for southern Lake County and north central Cook County.

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for Will County and southeastern Cook County.

A third severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. for northern Kendall, northwestern Will, southeastern Kane, and southwestern DuPage counties.

A fourth severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Lake County, Indiana.

The National Weather Service says the storms could bring wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph, and penny-sized hail.

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties in Illinois; and Newton, Jasper, Lake, and Porter counties in Indiana.

The storm warnings come amid the hottest day of the week.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for areas south of Chicago into Northwest Indiana. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook County around 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Storms develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Strongest storms could bring damaging wind and heavy rain which may lead to minor flooding issues.

The heat won't be as intense Thursday, cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.