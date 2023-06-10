Chicago First Alert Weather: Rain, much cooler temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The dry, summer-like pattern the Chicago area has been experiencing will take a break for a couple of days. Rain chances look good for Sunday, but rain totals likely won't be enough to even put a dent in the drought that continues.

Saturday night brings showers moving in. Low temperatures will reach 58 degrees.

Rain is likely Sunday, especially in the morning. Conditions will be breezy and much cooler. High temepratures will reach 65 degrees.

Expect a slow warmup back to the 80s by Thursday. Rain chances look small Monday and Tuesday, but an isolated shower or two could be possible.

