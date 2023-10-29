Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Chilly temperatures settle in; snow showers possible for Halloween

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Scattered showers will wrap up in the Chicago area Sunday night, but chilly temperatures have settled in. The next few nights will be on the colder side. 

Snow showers are possible on Halloween, but little to no accumulation is expected. 

Sunday night brings clearing skies and a low temperature of 29 degrees. 

Expect Monday to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 42 degrees. 

After a few snow showers on Tuesday, sunshine returns for the rest of the week as temperatures climb into the weekend. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 4:15 PM

