Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry conditions, temperatures in mid 80s continue

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry weather continues through next week with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the Chicago area. 

Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear with a low temperature near 60 degrees. 

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 85 degrees. Conditions will be cooler along the lake. 

Highs will stay around 85 for the next week. Sunshine will be plentiful and rain chances look slim.

First published on June 18, 2023 / 8:46 PM

