Chicago First Alert Weather: Dry conditions, temperatures in mid 80s continue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dry weather continues through next week with temperatures staying in the mid 80s for the Chicago area.

Expect Sunday night to be mostly clear with a low temperature near 60 degrees.

Monday brings mostly sunny skies and a high temperature of 85 degrees. Conditions will be cooler along the lake.

Highs will stay around 85 for the next week. Sunshine will be plentiful and rain chances look slim.

