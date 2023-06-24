Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through, scattered storms possible
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Changes may arrive in the Chicago area in the next 24 hours with a cold front moving through overnight Saturday and scattered showers and storms possible for Sunday.
A line of rain and possible storms arrives after 10 p.m. Saturday night through about 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The threat for severe weather is expected to be marginal with gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will reach 69 degrees.
Sunday brings scattered showers, and a few storms are possible from late morning into early afternoon. Scattered showers continue into Monday. High temperatures will reach 82 degrees.
Expect a much cooler start to the week with highs in the 70s through Wednesday. Rain chances look small after Monday.
