Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cold front moves through, scattered storms possible

By Robb Ellis

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Changes may arrive in the Chicago area in the next 24 hours with a cold front moving through overnight Saturday and scattered showers and storms possible for Sunday. 

A line of rain and possible storms arrives after 10 p.m. Saturday night through about 4 a.m. Sunday morning. The threat for severe weather is expected to be marginal with gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will reach 69 degrees. 

lows-tonight-adi-87.png
CBS
highs-tomorrow-adi-64.png
CBS
5-panel-daypart-tomorrow-10.png
CBS

Sunday brings scattered showers, and a few storms are possible from late morning into early afternoon. Scattered showers continue into Monday. High temperatures will reach 82 degrees. 

Expect a much cooler start to the week with highs in the 70s through Wednesday. Rain chances look small after Monday. 

next-12-hrs-precip-chances-1.png
CBS
7-day-forecast-pm-11.png
CBS
Robb Ellis
robbellis-2.jpg

Robb Ellis is the weekend evening meteorologist for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on June 24, 2023 / 5:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.