Bitter wind chills and flurries Monday in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Unseasonably cold, mainly dry weather continues for much of the week, but lake effect snow will impact some in northwest Indiana tonight.

A winter weather advisory is in effect only for LaPorte County from 2 p.m. Monday through 9 a.m. Tuesday. Lake-effect snow bands may lead to 2-4 inches of accumulation.

Elsewhere, including Chicago, chilly temperatures continue under a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures briefly rise above freezing for the first time in five days on Tuesday, then rise to near 40 degrees Wednesday.

Another powerful Arctic front arrives with strong winds and very cold wind chills on Thursday. Thursday morning feels-like temperatures will drop to -5 to -10 degrees, so be sure to bundle up accordingly.

Milder weather is expected to blow in this weekend with high temperatures rising into the 40s.

Future forcast

Tonight: Scattered clouds. Lake effect snow in parts of Northwest Indiana. Low: 20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High: 34

Wednesday: Cloudy with light rain and snow possible. Windy. High: 40