Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm and sunny day

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be another warm and sunny day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be high, near 8. CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran recommends wearing sunscreen.

The warmth continues Wednesday with some sunshine and slight rain chances.

Temperatures stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.