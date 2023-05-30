Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm and sunny day
CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be another warm and sunny day.
Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be high, near 8. CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran recommends wearing sunscreen.
The warmth continues Wednesday with some sunshine and slight rain chances.
Temperatures stay in the 80s for the rest of the week.
