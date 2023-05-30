Watch CBS News
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another warm and sunny day

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- It's going to be another warm and sunny day.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. The UV index will be high, near 8. CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran recommends wearing sunscreen. 

The warmth continues Wednesday with some sunshine and slight rain chances. 

Temperatures stay in the 80s for the rest of the week. 

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 5:27 AM

