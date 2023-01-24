Chicago Weather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory, snow impacting Wednesday morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Snow is on the way.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday at 6 p.m. The advisory will cover areas south of the city and Northwest Indiana.

Two to 5 inches of snow are possible, with highest snow totals in southern areas. Central Illinois can expect the bulk of the snow.

Hazardous conditions will impact Wednesday morning commuters with slick road conditions and low visibility.

Ahead of the snow, Tuesday's temperatures will be in the 30s with cloudy skies.

Temperatures drop to the 20s by the weekend.