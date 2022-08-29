Watch CBS News
Weather

Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued through afternoon

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Strong storms
Chicago Weather Alert: Strong storms 03:16

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Chicago area through the mid-afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Kankakee county in Illinois; and Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Yet another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for parts of Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Three other earlier severe thunderstorm warnings were earlier issued for other parts of the Chicago area.

The storms could bring up to 80 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

cbsn-2022.png

A severe thunderstorm watch also has been issued through 4 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.

Meantime, temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity

severe-threat-with-interactivity-1.png
CBS

The main threats from today's storms likely will be quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. There is a low end potential for a tornado or two. Localized flash flooding might also be an issue.

Storms initially are expected to move in from the north and west suburbs between noon and 3 p.m., moving to the city between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. before moving off to the southeast during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

7-day-forecast-with-interactivity-am-2.png

Tuesday will bring slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.