Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued through afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the Chicago area through the mid-afternoon.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Kankakee county in Illinois; and Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:30 p.m. for parts of Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Yet another severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 2:15 p.m. for parts of Porter and Jasper counties in Indiana.

Three other earlier severe thunderstorm warnings were earlier issued for other parts of the Chicago area.

The storms could bring up to 80 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail.

A severe thunderstorm watch also has been issued through 4 p.m. for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, LaSalle, Grundy, Kendall, McHenry, and Will counties.

Meantime, temperatures will be near 90 degrees with high humidity

CBS

The main threats from today's storms likely will be quarter-sized hail and wind gusts of up to 70 mph. There is a low end potential for a tornado or two. Localized flash flooding might also be an issue.

Storms initially are expected to move in from the north and west suburbs between noon and 3 p.m., moving to the city between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. before moving off to the southeast during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Tuesday will bring slightly lower temperatures in the low 80s.