Chicago Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of the Chicago area and northwest Indiana.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for southeastern Cook County and eastern Will County.

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Kankakee County, Illinois and Lake County, Indiana.

A third severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Porter County, Indiana.

A fourth severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 3:30 p.m. for Kankakee and Iroquois counties in Illinois and Lake and Newton counties in Indiana.

Meantime, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 8 p.m. for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Grundy, Kendall, Lake, and Will counties in Illinois; and Newton, Jasper, Lake, and Porter counties in Indiana.

The storm warnings come amid the hottest day of the week.

Wednesday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with feels like temperatures near 100 degrees. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. for areas south of Chicago into Northwest Indiana. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook County around 1:15 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Storms develop in the afternoon and last into the evening. Strongest storms could bring damaging wind and heavy rain which may lead to minor flooding issues.

The heat won't be as intense Thursday, cooler in the upper 70s and lower 80s.