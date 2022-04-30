Chicago Weather Alert: Severe storms later this afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a WEATHER ALERT day for the possibility of severe storms in the late afternoon.

CBS 2

We begin Saturday with some showers and a few thunderstorms that wrap up around noon. Moderate rain is possible at times. We don't expect any severe storms this morning.

CBS 2

Later in the afternoon, there's a SLIGHT (level 2 of 5) potential to see severe storms between about 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The threats include damaging wind, large hail, and a tornado or two.

CBS 2

Sunday sees partly sunny skies, colder temps, and a slight chance for some late-day sprinkles.

Stats

Normal High- 65

Friday's High- 64

Today's Expected High- 68

Sunrise- 5:49am

Forecast

Today- Showers and a few thundershowers this AM, severe storms possible this afternoon. Breezy. High of 68.

Tonight- Showers taper off after midnight. Low of 52.

Sunday- Partly sunny, breezy, and cooler. High of 56. A stray shower possible by afternoon.

CBS 2