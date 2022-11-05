Chicago Weather Alert: More than 500 flights canceled due to high winds

CHICAGO (CBS) -- As high winds crossed the Chicago area Saturday, airlines reported flight cancellations and delays at O'Hare and Midway Airports.

As of 6 p.m. 509 flights were canceled at O'Hare International Airport, and those that did take off were delayed more than an hour.

At Midway International Airport, 21 flights were canceled and delays averaged about 15 minutes.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued for multiple counties in Illinois - all of which have since expired. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Storms also left thousands of ComEd customers without power Saturday. As of 5 p.m., more than 33,000 customers were affected by outages, ComEd said. The power company was working to restore power.

And high winds tore the roof off a six-story apartment building in Elk Grove Village Saturday.