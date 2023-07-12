Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms causing flooding concerns

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is on the way.

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected all Wednesday morning with a second bigger round arriving between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The second round of storms has the potential to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and possible flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage Will, Lake (IN) counties until 7 p.m.

Rain tapers off by Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with chances for showers and thunderstorms.