Chicago Weather Alert: Heavy rain, thunderstorms causing flooding concerns

By Gerard Jebaily

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Severe weather is on the way. 

 Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected all Wednesday morning with a second bigger round arriving between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.   

The second round of storms has the potential to be severe with damaging winds, large hail, and possible flooding. 

A Flood Watch is in effect for Cook, DuPage Will, Lake (IN) counties until 7 p.m.

Rain tapers off by Wednesday night. 

Thursday will be sunny and warm with chances for showers and thunderstorms. 

First published on July 12, 2023 / 5:45 AM

