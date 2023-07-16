Officials urge Chicago residents to conserve water following storms putting strain on sewer system

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One of the keys to solving flooding problems in Chicago could be conserving water.

Local leaders say 78,000 tons of garbage has been removed from just a few alleyways in the 37th Ward, including mattresses, furniture, and clothes, all soaked in water and tossed to the curb.

The cleanup continues two weeks after torrential rains and devastating flooding.

Saturday morning, local leaders met at the 37th Ward to talk about the impact of the flooding from July 2.

Ald. Emma Mitts pointed out even elected officials don't get a pass as she described the 3 feet of water that came into her home.

Leaders urged residents to check on their elderly neighbors and to help them with cleanup.

Kari Steel, the president of the board of commissioners of the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District, talked about the continuing threat of severe weather. She says McCook Reservoir, which services the West Side of Chicago, is basically full after the July 2 storms.

She renewed the called to residents on the West Side to conserve water so there is space in the local sewer lines.

"We're asking you to conserve water at home," she said. "Basically, don't run that dishwasher. Maybe hold off on washing clothes. Any situation where you might need to use a large amount of water, practice water conservation because we are still trying empty the reservoir from the last major rain event."

This week Gov. JB Pritzker declared a disaster for eight counties impacted by the flooding. That opens up state resources and emergency help, which residents still desperately need.