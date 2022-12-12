Chicago's 'Walking Man' dies months after being set on fire

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Joseph Kromelis, known as Chicago's "Walking Man" has died, months after he was set on fire while sleeping in River North.

Kromelis was sleeping on Lower Wacker Drive back in May, when a man threw gasoline on his head and set him on fire.

The 75 year-old was not expected to survive. But in September, Kromelis was released from the hospital and transferred to a rehab center.

Known for his signature long hair, and mustache, and often seen wearing a sport coat, Kromelis is affectionately called "The Walking Man" by Chicagoans who have seen him frequently roaming the city's streets for decades.

It's not clear right now if his death is a result of the injuries from his attack. An autopsy is scheduled for later Monday.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. on Lower Wabash Avenue in the River North neighborhood. Police said a 75-year-old man was lying on the ground in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue when another man approached him, poured a flammable liquid on him, set him on fire, and ran off.

Police sources confirmed to CBS 2's Brad Edwards that the victim is Joseph Kromelis, who suffered burns over 40% of his body.

Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out. Kromelis was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Joseph Guardia, 27, of Melsrose Park, is charged with attempted first degree murder and arson, the Chicago Police Department said Sunday.