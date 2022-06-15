Chicago Vocational School students get head start in engineering careers through new apprenticeship

CHICAGO (CBS) – A new apprenticeship program is giving more than a dozen students a head start in their careers.

19 young people took part in a "signing day" ceremony today at the Chicago Vocational School.

They will soon get hands-on experience while getting paid and working towards an associate degree -- free of charge.

The partnership among CPS, the Engineers Union, and J11 -- a company contracted to service CPS buildings -- will pair students with mentors doing engineer work at those schools.

After the apprenticeship, students can also pursue a bachelor's degree at a discount.