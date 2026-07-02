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Chicago violent crime slightly up from record lows in 2025, CPD data shows

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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New data from the Chicago Police Department shows violent crime in the city is slightly up from the record lows of 2025.

According to CPD there were 139 shootings and 43 homicides reported in June, bringing Chicago's total for the year to 210. That represents a 5% increase compared to the first six months of 2025.

But it's also the second fewest homicides in the first half of any year since 2015. CPD said robberies, carjackings and burglaries are also down.

Chicago saw the fewest homicides in 60 years in 2025, with the number of murders in the city dropping nearly 30% from 587 in 2024 to 416 in 2025. It was the lowest total murders in Chicago since 1965, and the first time since 2015 there were fewer than 500 murders in a year.

That was the fourth consecutive year with a drop in homicides, according to CPD data. 

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