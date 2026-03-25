Chicago unveils new snowplow named Abolish ICE

The City of Chicago is unveiling its newest snowplow, named Abolish ICE, Tuesday.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the unveiling ceremony for this year's "You Name A Plow" contest winner.

The city said it was a record-breaking year for the contest, with 13,000 submissions and more than 39,000 votes.

A total of six snowplow names were declared winners. Abolish ICE took the top spot, followed by Stephen Coldbert, Pope Frio XIV, The Blizzard of Oz, Svencoolie and Caleb Chilliams.

The person who was the first to submit each winning name will be given the chance to have their picture taken with the snowplow that will soon bear the winning name. They will also be gifted some city swag.