The owner of a trading card shop in the Avondale neighborhood in Chicago said a thief stole four valuable Pokémon cards worth around $6,500 on Tuesday.

Oldskool TCG owner Nick Bruni said the thief was caught on surveillance video slipping the cards into his jacket.

Bruni, a Pokémon connoisseur, opened the trading card shop a few months ago.

"Because of the value of the cards, I definitely like to keep everything behind glass," he said.

On Tuesday, when Bruni's new inventory arrived, he had them in a box next to the register.

"Just had this box of inventory sitting right here. Obviously, huge error on my part," he said.

Surveillance video footage shows, while Bruni was helping a customer, someone started fumbling through the inventory box and slipped something in his pocket.

Bruni said one of the cards that was stolen was worth more than $4,000. He said the thief stole a total of four Pokémon cards worth approximately $6,500.

"The fact that I worked so hard to build this business, and I treat everyone with the utmost respect; I'm super trusting of everyone who comes into the shop, and to have that trust violated by someone coming in and stealing what's mine, that's what really gets to me," Bruni said.

He filed a police report and shared his surveillance video in hopes of catching the accused Pokémon thief. Police classified it as simple retail theft, but for Bruni it's a bigger deal.

"Unfortunately, stuff like is becoming more and more of a common occurrence," he said.

To make matters worse, the thief is accused of trading in other cards that Bruni purchased.

"So, I both gave him money for cards he sold me, and he took,"

While Pokémon fans enjoy this community, in their world this accused thief is considered a Jessie and James

"They're the villains of the Pokémon universe," Bruni said.