Chicago's The Smoke Daddy barbecue to close Wicker Park location

Chicago's The Smoke Daddy barbecue restaurant announced Wednesday that it is closing its original Wicker Park neighborhood location.

In a social media post, The Smoke Daddy announced that its charter location at 1804 W. Division St. will close Jan. 4.

The Wrigleyville Smoke Daddy location at 3636 N. Clark St. will remain in business.

The Division Street Smoke Daddy location opened in 1994, and notes on its website that it was the first of its kind to offer barbecue and free live music seven days a week in the neighborhood.

"Over the years, The New York Times, National Geographic, Zagat survey, Chicago magazine, and the Chicago Social all rated 'The Daddy' as 'having Chicago's best barbeque,'" The Smoke Daddy's website read. "Our concept is simple: top quality barbeque, cold drinks and music in a lively atmosphere."

The Smoke Daddy notes that it smokes all its meats in house each day. The restaurant is known for its baby back ribs, and smoke prime brisket, pulled pork, hot links, turkey, and chicken — as well as its smoked pit beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, and other delights.

Barbecue at The Smoke Daddy, Wicker Park, 2024. Adam Harrington/CBS

While the Division Street location is still open, there will be a celebration of the restaurant's 31-year-run with live music every Friday and Saturday, 1994 throwback pricing, Bears tailgates, old-school menu favorites, and "a closing weekend you won't want to miss."