Chicago teen charged with animal cruelty for killing duck, chicken in Portage Park

Chicago police have charged a 15-year-old boy with felony animal cruelty for killing a duck and a chicken at a home in the city.

Police said the teen broke into a yard in the 5200-block of West Newport in the city's Portage Park neighborhood and killed two animals on May 22. CPD confirmed the animals killed were a chicken and a duck.

The Chicago Police Department Animal Crimes Team arrested the teenager on Tuesday. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

It is not known when he was due in court, and he has not been identified because he is a minor. No further information was immediately available.