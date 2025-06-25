Watch CBS News
Chicago teen charged with animal cruelty for killing duck, chicken in Portage Park

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police have charged a 15-year-old boy with felony animal cruelty for killing a duck and a chicken at a home in the city.

Police said the teen broke into a yard in the 5200-block of West Newport in the city's Portage Park neighborhood and killed two animals on May 22. CPD confirmed the animals killed were a chicken and a duck.

The Chicago Police Department Animal Crimes Team arrested the teenager on Tuesday. He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass.

It is not known when he was due in court, and he has not been identified because he is a minor. No further information was immediately available. 

